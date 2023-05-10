Jennifer Garner Says There’s A Downside To Being Perceived As ‘So Nice’

PRPhotos.com

Jennifer Garner got candid about the difficulties of being labeled a “nice” person in a new cover story for Allure that was published on Tuesday (May 9th). The Alias actress said it’s an impossible standard to live up to.

“The problem with, 'Oh, she's so nice' is that when I have any kind of boundary, people think of it as much more than it actually is,” she told the outlet. “The problem is being recognized on a day where I'm not so nice or when I have blackness in my soul.”

The 13 Going on 30 star added, “I've definitely had days where I just can't do it. I scowl at people before they can walk up to me. I'm not perfect, and I don't think I'm rude, but I'm not good at being fake. I'm an open book of a person.”