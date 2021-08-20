Home » Entertainment » Jennifer Garner Sparks Reunion Rumors

Jennifer Garner Sparks Reunion Rumors

Jennifer Garner sparked reunion rumors after being spotted out with her ex John Miller in NYC following reports that the pair had broken up last August after two years of dating. An eyewitness told E! that the pair tried to fly under the radar.

This comes three months after Us Weekly reported that they were back on. The pair have not commented.

Garner’s ex Ben Affleck has been more open about his renewed romance with ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez. The pair have been spotted in full PDA mode around the world, and both of their kids have hung out and gone on family outings with the pair. 

