Jennifer Grey Didn’t Want Patrick Swayze To Star In ‘Dirty Dancing’

Jennifer Grey revealed on The View that she didn’t want Patrick Swayze to co-star in Dirty Dancing until a tearful apology from the actor changed her mind.

According to Grey, the Ghost actor had played several pranks on her during the filming of Red Dawn and she was over it. When it came time for his screen test for Dirty Dancing, she says he pulled her down the hall and said, “I love you, I love you, and I’m so sorry. And I know you don’t want me to do the movie.”

She continued, “And he got the tears in his eyes. And I got the tears in my eyes — not for the same reason. I was like, ‘Oh, this guy’s working me.’ And he goes, ‘We could kill it — we could kill it if we did this.'”

The two ultimately killed it during their chemistry read and she says on set, “He was like, the easy chair I’d been dreaming of my whole life.”