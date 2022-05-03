Jennifer Grey Says Johnny Depp Was ‘Crazy Jealous’ When They Were Together

In her new memoir titled Out of the Corner, out Tuesday (May 3rd), Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey writes that Johnny Depp became “crazy jealous” while they were together in the late 1980s.

Grey and Depp started dating in 1989, and the pair were engaged just two weeks later. Grey writes of their first date, “We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet.”

Later in their relationship, Grey said that Depp started showing another side of himself. “Johnny was commuting every week back and forth from Vancouver, but had begun more and more regularly to be getting into trouble: fights in bars, skirmishes with cops,” she said.

The Ferris Bueller's Day Off actress added, “He’d started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or, when he did come home, he’d be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone.”