Instructions: Slow down and use caution while traveling. stay tuned to noaa weather radio...commercial television or radio stations...or your cable television service provider for updates on this winter storm.

Message Summary: ...winter weather advisory remains in effect from 1 pm wednesday to 5 am mst thursday...

* what...snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.

* where...galiuro and pinaleno mountains and catalina and rincon mountains.

* when...from 1 pm wednesday to 5 am mst thursday.

* impacts...plan on slippery road conditions creating hazardous travel.