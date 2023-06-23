PRPhotos.com

Jennifer Lawrence is afraid to work with Method actors.

The Oscar winner revealed on Hot Ones, “I would be nervous to work with somebody who is Method. I would have no idea how to talk to them. Do I have to be in character? That would make me nervous. I haven’t seen another acting process that I’ve been curious about. You don’t know about them all the time.”

She added that while shooting American Hustle with Christian Bale that she noticed the Batman actor only gets into character about ten seconds before action. She noted, “I saw that and thought, ‘That seems like a really good idea.’ So I started doing that.”