Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child.

People broke the news Wednesday (Sept. 8th) night after receiving confirmation from the 31-year-old actresses’ rep.

The Hunger Games star was first linked to the 37-year-old art dealer in June 2018 and they got engaged the following February.

The couple, who will celebrate their second anniversary next month, tied the knot on October 19th, 2019 in Rhode Island.