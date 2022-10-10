Home » Entertainment » Jennifer Lawrence ‘Lost A Sense Of Control’ After ‘The Hunger Games’ Came Out

Jennifer Lawrence ‘Lost A Sense Of Control’ After ‘The Hunger Games’ Came Out

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Following the success of the first Hunger Games film in 2012, Jennifer Lawrence admitted she felt she “lost a sense of control” in her career. The Winter’s Bone actress spoke with Francine Stock recently as part of the London Film Festival’s “Screen Talk” series.

“I think I lost a sense of control. Between ‘The Hunger Games’ coming out and winning the Oscar for 2012’s ‘Silver Lining Playbook’, I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision,” she said.

Lawrence continued, “When I reflect now, I can’t think of those following years, because there was just a loss of control.” She went on to say that she has since gotten her creative identity back. “It feels personal for me the first time in a long time,” she said.

Related Articles

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says He Won’t Run For President
Tom Cruise To Become The First Actor To Shoot A Movie In Space
‘Smile’ Holds Top Spot At The Domestic Box Office
William Shatner Says That Going To Space Left Him With A Feeling Of ‘Grief’
Right Said Fred Says Beyonce Is ‘Arrogant’ For Not Reaching Out For Sampling ‘I’m Too Sexy’
Industry News: Velma, Knives Out, Jared Leto + More!