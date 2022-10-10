Jennifer Lawrence ‘Lost A Sense Of Control’ After ‘The Hunger Games’ Came Out

PRPhotos.com

Following the success of the first Hunger Games film in 2012, Jennifer Lawrence admitted she felt she “lost a sense of control” in her career. The Winter’s Bone actress spoke with Francine Stock recently as part of the London Film Festival’s “Screen Talk” series.

“I think I lost a sense of control. Between ‘The Hunger Games’ coming out and winning the Oscar for 2012’s ‘Silver Lining Playbook’, I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision,” she said.

Lawrence continued, “When I reflect now, I can’t think of those following years, because there was just a loss of control.” She went on to say that she has since gotten her creative identity back. “It feels personal for me the first time in a long time,” she said.