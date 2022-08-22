Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Get Married For The Second Time In Georgia

Getty Images

A little more than a month after saying, “I do,” in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married again on Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, Saturday (August 20th). This time, the pair got to celebrate with friends and family.

Celebrity guests included Matt Damon, Kevin Smith, and Jason Mewes. Smith and Mewes starred in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back alongside Affleck. Celebrity life coach Jay Shetty officiated the wedding as well.

Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, and Affleck's three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, were also in attendance. According to Page Six, the Gone Girl star’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner was spotted shopping at a West Virginia Sam’s Club around the same time the ceremony took place. It was previously reported that she couldn’t attend due to scheduling conflicts.

Casey Affleck didn’t make it to the big event either because he had “parental obligations at home,” according to People.

Lopez wore a custom gown by Ralph Lauren that featured cap sleeves and a flowing, ruffled train. She also wore a sprawling sheer veil. Affleck wore a white tuxedo jacket with black trousers and a black bowtie. Guests were photographed wearing all white.