Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck May Move In Together

PRPhotos.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are continuing to move fast-forward in their reignited relationship. A source tells ET that the former pair may move in and that "friends wouldn't be surprised if they move in together and ultimately end up together."

"They're spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority. J.Lo falls hard and has certainly done the same with Ben again this time around," the source says. "Ben is a guy's guy and does his own thing, which J.Lo loves. He has his own life and is famous in a different way than she is and is not trying to compete with her by any means. They just support and love each other."

The pair were engaged in 2002, and split in 2004. They got back together after the 51-year-old split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

He was photographed with Lopez’s 13-year-old daughter, Emme, on Sunday without the “Let’s Get Loud” singer present, and two of his kids, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel, also joined in the fun.