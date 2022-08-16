Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck To Have Three-Day Wedding This Weekend

Getty Images

This weekend will be another big one for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez! According to Page Six, the newlyweds are going to be throwing a three-day wedding at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia—just one month after they got hitched in Las Vegas.

An insider exclusively told the publication that the Marry Me actress and Gone Girl actor have an “intimate celebration for family and friends” planned. “It’s going to be all about J.Lo,” the source said. “Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day.”

A rehearsal dinner is scheduled for Friday (August 19th), the wedding ceremony will be held on Saturday (August 20th), and a barbecue and picnic will follow on Sunday (August 21st).

Lopez is expected to wear a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress that was made in Italy, and Vogue will reportedly be capturing the event. Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck, and Drea de Matteo are a few of the stars expected to be in attendance.