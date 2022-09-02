Home » Entertainment » Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Walked Down The Aisle By Their Children

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Walked Down The Aisle By Their Children

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Jennifer Lopez dropped new details about her wedding to Ben Affleck in Thursday’s (September 1st) On the JLo newsletter.

The Marry Me star shared that she and Affleck were each walked down the aisle by their children as Marc Cohn performed “The Things We’ve Handed Down.” The singer also performed his song, “True Companion,” which the newlyweds agreed was a “perfect wedding love song” when they first dated more than 20 years ago.

Lopez also revealed that during a wedding speech, Affleck quoted his film, Live By The Night, saying, “This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now.”

Related Articles

Armie Hammer Rape Claims Are Being Investigated By A ‘Special’ Prosecutor
Lea Michele Addresses Literacy Rumors And Bad Behavior
Report: Gisele Bundchen And Tom Brady Are On The Rocks Because Of His Return To The NFL
Sharna Burgess Exits ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Ahead Of Season 31
Drake And LeBron James Looking To Purchase Soccer Team Together
Laverne Cox Is Mistaken For Beyonce At The U.S. Open