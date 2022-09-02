Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Walked Down The Aisle By Their Children

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez dropped new details about her wedding to Ben Affleck in Thursday’s (September 1st) On the JLo newsletter.

The Marry Me star shared that she and Affleck were each walked down the aisle by their children as Marc Cohn performed “The Things We’ve Handed Down.” The singer also performed his song, “True Companion,” which the newlyweds agreed was a “perfect wedding love song” when they first dated more than 20 years ago.

Lopez also revealed that during a wedding speech, Affleck quoted his film, Live By The Night, saying, “This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now.”