Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hanging Out But Not Hooking Up

Bennifer 2.0? The newly single Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck—who were, many will recall, previously engaged—were spotted hanging out, and Twitter is still breathing into a brown paper bag.

But TMZ reports they’re “strictly friends.” Lopez recently split from Alex Rodriguez amid rumors he cheated on her. They dated for four years and got engaged in March, 2019.

On Twitter, many cheered on their “bonus round,” while others theorized that she was “just” hanging out with Affleck to make A-Rod “jealous.”