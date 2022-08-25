Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Regina Hall + More!

Getty Images

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK ENJOY SECOND HONEYMOON IN ITALY: Following their weekend wedding in Riceboro, Georgia, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted honeymooning for the second time in Italy. Page Six reports that the couple was seen riding on the back of a speedboat on Lake Como off the coast of Tremezzo on Tuesday (August 23rd).

REGINA HALL REACTS TO WILL SMITH’S VIDEO APOLOGY: Regina Hall spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her new movie Me Time on Tuesday (August 23rd). When ET’s Kevin Frazier asked this year’s Oscars co-host about Will Smith‘s recent video apology, she said, “Life happens.” The Girl’s Trip actress added, “I always say any time I feel like someone genuinely, like you know, offering an apology — I mean, what can you say to that but thank you? I mean, it's great.”

VIVICA A. FOX HASN’T SPOKEN TO JADA PINKETT SMITH SINCE COMMENTING ON OSCARS SLAP: Vivica A. Fox told People at the premiere of The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure Tuesday night (August 23rd) that she hasn’t spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith since she called for “accountability” regarding the Oscars slap on The Wendy Williams Show earlier this year. “I think they're just really going through a season of healing right now. Listen, I love Will Smith. He's one of my favorite people on the planet. We all make mistakes. If there's one person that deserves a second chance, it is him. I think he's taken full accountability for his actions and he apologized,” Fox said. “I just hope that we can all move forward from the incident and learned that it must never happen again, especially on that magnitude of a stage,” she added.

SOPHIA NOMVETE COMMENTS ON PLAYING THE FIRST BLACK FEMALE DWARF IN ‘THE RINGS OF POWER:’ In the Lord of the Rings prequel The Rings of Power, premiering September 2nd, Sophia Nomvete plays Princess Disa, the first female and Black dwarf in J.R.R. Tolkien‘s fictional world. In an interview with Today, Nomvete commented on her character in the series. “She's pretty badass and she literally uses her voice to move mountains. She is for the people. She is fiercely loyal. She's in a position of power at this point as is the whole of Khazad-dûm … and she is just an absolute explosion of everything that we can celebrate about dwarfs and of course, female dwarfs.” Nomvete added, “I am flying the flag in order for generations ahead of me to be able to see themselves in a franchise of this scale.”