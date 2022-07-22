Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Simu Liu + More!

MINISTER SHARES WHETHER HE THINKS JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK WILL LAST: Ryan Wolfe, the minister who wed Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, shared his opinion with People on whether he thinks the couple will make it. “I've done probably 10,000 weddings now, and by this point in my life I get a feel of couples — I can really tell it was real,” Wolfe said. “After seeing them and the love they have for each other, I 100 percent believe they will last. They will make it. I believe they found their soulmates. I really do believe they're meant for each other.” On Thursday (July 21st), People reports that the newlyweds also arrived in Paris together, kicking off their honeymoon.

SIMU LIU AND JADE BENDER MAKE THEIR RED-CARPET DEBUT: Kim’s Convenience actor Simu Liu and Senior Year actress Jade Bender seem to be confirming the romance rumors, as the pair appeared at the ESPY Awards together on Wednesday (July 20th). PopSugar reports that speculation about the couple dating has been circulating for the last month.

CHELSEA HANDLER COMMENTS ON JO KOY BREAKUP: On a recent episode of the We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle podcast, Chelsea Handler explained why she and Jo Koy went their separate ways. The Chelsea Lately star said, “It’s nice to bend for people. It’s nice to learn how to compromise. It’s nice to learn how to demonstrate my love publicly. … I believe Jo needed that. I was so inspired by us, but Jo didn’t crack me open. My psychiatrist cracked me open, and then I was open, and then I was able to bend for somebody. …. But you can’t change somebody intrinsically.” Handler shared that she was “willing to do so much bending” before reaching “a line.” She added, “I’m proud of myself because I didn’t let myself cross that line.”

MICHELLE PFEIFFER RESPONDS TO BRITNEY SPEARS CALLING HER ‘A FREAKING GOD:’ On Wednesday (July 20th), Britney Spears posted a scene from Batman Returns starring Michelle Pfeiffer to Instagram, saying that it was “probably the hottest scene I've ever seen in my life.” Spears went on to praise Pfeiffer, saying that she is “the most charming … sexy … and alluring woman” and that she is “a freaking God.” Pfeiffer seemed honored. “Wow Britney! Thank you for the beautiful compliment. I'm a huge fan,” the Dangerous Minds actress replied.