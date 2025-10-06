Jennifer Lopez Deflects ‘Today’ Host’s Direct Questions About Ben Affleck Divorce

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez playfully cut off Today host Craig Melvin during Monday’s episode when he directly addressed her divorce from Ben Affleck. When Melvin noted that filming her new movie coincided with the divorce finalization, Lopez laughed and said “There you go,” interrupting him mid-sentence. She then quipped “Look at this guy” when he pressed further. Melvin pointed out that Affleck executive-produced her film Kiss Of The Spider Woman, to which Lopez responded, “If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have been made and I will always give him that credit. You know, things happen.” She described the project as “about escapism” and said “it really got me through a moment that was really difficult.” Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, with the separation finalized in January. (Story URL)