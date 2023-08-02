Jennifer Lopez, Jason Momoa, Mindy Kaling + More!

JENNIFER LOPEZ DANCES ON A TABLE FOR HER 54TH BIRTHDAY: Jennifer Lopez is having fun at 54. The Mother actress shared photos and video from her recent birthday party through her On The JLo newsletter Monday (July 31st)—including a video of her dancing by herself on a table to Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time.” Lopez wrote that her husband, Ben Affleck, hosted the party at the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion they purchased recently.

JASON MOMOA ENJOYS SNOW IN NEW ZEALAND FOR SUMMER BIRTHDAY: Jason Momoa celebrated his 44th birthday on Tuesday (August 1st) surrounded by snow in New Zealand. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. ITS SNOWING,” he captioned a video of himself shirtless and walking outside in the snow. “Aug. 1. Never in my life, 44 years, did I ever get into a hot tub when it's snowing,” the Fast X actor said in the video.

MINDY KALING WISHES B.J. NOVAK A HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak have a special relationship. The Office costars had an on-and-off relationship in the early aughts and have remained close friends ever since. On Monday (July 31st), Kaling shared a photo of the pair together in a car to wish Novak a happy birthday. “Happy birthday, Uncle B! We love you!” the Mindy Project actress wrote. “No party is as fun as the car ride home with you,” Novak commented on the post.

RYAN GOSLING COMPARES THE MEN ON ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ TO THE KENS IN ‘BARBIE:’ Barbie director Greta Gerwig appeared on Monday’s (July 31st) episode of the SmartLess podcast and shared that Ryan Gosling saw a connection between the Kens in Barbie and the men on The Bachelorette. “I’ve never seen The Bachelor, but Ryan Gosling — when we started talking about Ken, he said, ‘Oh, the Kens remind me of how the contestants on The Bachelorette are when the woman isn’t around,” Gerwig said. “They don’t know what to do with themselves. They’re doing, like, push-ups and they kind of are competitive with each other and if one guy wears glasses and then another guy wears glasses he’s like, no you took my thing, I’m the guy with glasses."”

GEORGE R.R. MARTIN ENJOYS ‘BARBIE’ MOVIE IN PINK FEATHER BOA: Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin shared a photo of himself attending a screening of Barbie to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday (July 31st). In the photo, Martin dons a pink bow on his hat and a pink feather boa around his neck. “I went to see Barbie with my lovely wife; she said pink is my color. #imkenough,” he wrote.