Jennifer Lopez Launches ‘JLo Body’ With Nude Photoshoot On Her 53rd Birthday

Jennifer Lopez is living her best life. Following her wedding in Las Vegas last week, the Marry Me actress announced the arrival of JLo Body by JLo Beauty on her 53rd birthday Sunday (July 24th). To promote the new line, she highlighted some of her “assets” with a nude photoshoot.

The Hustlers actress told People, “We already have some amazing products targeting tightening and firming for the face, so a product for the body that addressed those same issues was a natural next step for us.” Her debut body product is a “Booty Balm.” She added, “It was also the body part that our consumers wanted a targeted treatment for, and they couldn't find it on the market.”

Lopez said she hopes her new line will encourage people to take better care of their bodies. “A lot of people invest in skincare for their face, but they don't invest in self-care and skincare for their body. I don't necessarily mean spending money, but instead taking time to cleanse, moisturize, use serums and masks. I want to normalize taking care of yourself. It's not a selfish thing. It's a nourishing thing. If you can't take care of yourself, you certainly cannot take care of anybody else,” she said.