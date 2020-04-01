Home » Entertainment » Jennifer Lopez, Nick Jonas, Kristen Bell, & More Stars Give Back In ‘Thanks A Million’ Trailer

Jennifer Lopez, Nick Jonas, Kristen Bell, & More Stars Give Back In ‘Thanks A Million’ Trailer

Jennifer Lopez, Nick Jonas, Kristen Bell, and more stars are paying it forward in the heartwarming trailer for “Thanks a Million.”

The series, executive produced by JLo, will premiere with the launch of the Quibi app on April 6th. The emotional and inspiring show features celebrities who kickstart a chain of kindness by gifting $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who has changed their life. The individual must then pay half of the amount forward to someone else.

Tracy Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, Kevin Hart, and Karlie Kloss will also each lead an individual episode. Across 10 episodes, $1 million will be put in the hands of everyday people.

Quibi is currently offering a 90-day free trial for a limited time to those who sign up at Quibi.com before April 30th.

