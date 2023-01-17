Jennifer Lopez Says Blending Families With Ben Affleck Has Been An ‘Emotional Transition’

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are adjusting to life with a blended family, following the pair’s marriage last year. In an interview with Today that aired on Monday (January 16th), Lopez said bringing their families together has been an “emotional transition.”

The Marry Me star shares two children with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. “We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” Lopez said.

She continued, “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true. And it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.”

When Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding costar Josh Duhamel chimed in to say that Affleck was a “dreamboat,” the Wedding Planner actress agreed. “He’s dreamy,” she said. “He’s a sweetheart.”