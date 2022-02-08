Jennifer Lopez Says She Doesn’t Think She And Ben Affleck Will Break Up Again

PRPhotos.com

In a cover story for the latest issue of Rolling Stone, Jennifer Lopez said she doesn’t envision a breakup with Ben Affleck in the future.

“I don't think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed,” the Marry Me actress said. Lopez and Affleck recently rekindled their relationship nearly 18 years after they called off their engagement.

Of their relationship back in the early 2000s, the Marry Me actress said, “It's funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest times of my life. But also, there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life.”

She continued, “We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years.”

Last month, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Lopez and Affleck are “madly in love” and that an engagement is expected.