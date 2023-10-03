Jennifer Lopez Says She Felt ‘Insecure And Uncertain’ Following The Birth Of Her Twins

Jennifer Lopez honored her trainer, Tracy Anderson, with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award at the Daytime Beauty Awards Sunday (October 1st). During her speech, the Wedding Planner star said she felt “insecure and uncertain” after giving birth to her twins, Max and Emme Muñiz, in 2008.

"I've been doing a lot of reflection lately, revisiting the past versions of myself to fully embrace the me of now," Lopez said. "And I'm reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed."

The Marry Me actress said she called Tracy “right after” she gave birth to her twins because she was feeling “insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before—as most new moms do after giving birth."

Lopez added, "She came into my life and helped me embrace the new me and help me to be and to realize that I could be stronger than I ever had before.”