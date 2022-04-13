Home » Entertainment » Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Taking A Bubble Bath When Ben Affleck Proposed

Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Taking A Bubble Bath When Ben Affleck Proposed

In an On the JLo newsletter titled “How It Went Down,” Jennifer Lopez shared that she was in the middle of a bubble bath when Ben Affleck proposed to her.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” Lopez wrote. She added that she was “taken totally off guard.”

She continued, “I just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again.”

“I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES,"” she wrote.

