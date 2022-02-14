Jennifer Lopez Shares Early Valentine’s Day Gift From Ben Affleck

PRPhotos.com

On Saturday (February 12th), Jennifer Lopez released a music video remix that Ben Affleck made for her song “On My Way” from her film Marry Me.

Lopez wrote in her first OntheJLo newsletter, “I am going to share something very special and personal with you that normally that I would only share with my inner circle. It's an early Valentine's Day present from Ben. Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it's unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever.”

The music video features footage of Affleck and Lopez, including the two of them together from the early 2000s. The original music video came out in December, and E! News reports that Lopez wrote the song before the pair reunited—adding to the sentiment.

"This seriously melted my heart," Lopez said.