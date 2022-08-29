Jennifer Lopez Slams The Release Of Georgia Wedding Footage

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is not happy about the leaked video footage from her second wedding to Ben Affleck in Riceboro, Georgia. The video was obtained by TMZ on Friday (August 26th).

In it, the Marry Me actress can be seen performing a new song for her groom with backup dancers behind her. Lopez sings that she “can’t get enough” of the Justice League actor, as he sits in a chair smiling.

Following the release of this video, Lopez made a comment that has been circulating. “This was taken without our permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had ndas and asked everyone not share anything from our wedding. Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it's ready to share with my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to,” the Hustlers actress wrote.

“This was stolen without our consent and sold for money,” she added.