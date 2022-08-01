Jennifer Lopez’s First Husband Says He’s ‘Not Convinced [Bennifer 2.0] Will Last’

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez‘s first husband, Ojani Noa, opened up to The Daily Mail recently, sharing his thoughts on his former wife’s recent marriage to Ben Affleck. Noa met Lopez while he was waiting tables in Miami after fleeing Cuba as a refugee, and the pair were later married in 1997.

“Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever,” he told the publication.

Noa continued, “I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last.”

Lopez’s former husband added, “I think she’s someone who will be married seven or eight times. I can’t see her ever settling down with one person. She pushes herself to constantly go forward in her professional life, which is why she’s had a three-decade career, but she also moves on in her private life.”