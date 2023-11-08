Jeremy Renner Comments On His Recovery Following Tragic Snowplow Accident

PRPhotos.com

Jeremy Renner shared a post to Instagram on Monday (November 6th), letting fans in on how he’s coping after his tragic snowplow accident earlier this year. The Avengers star listed all the therapy he’s gone through since the incident occurred.

“I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th,” Renner wrote. “Everyday , countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on …”

He added that what has helped the most is his willpower. "My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional…" the Hawkeye actor wrote. "I feel it's my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all. #loveandtitanium."