Home » Entertainment » Jeremy Renner Comments On His Recovery Following Tragic Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner Comments On His Recovery Following Tragic Snowplow Accident

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Jeremy Renner shared a post to Instagram on Monday (November 6th), letting fans in on how he’s coping after his tragic snowplow accident earlier this year. The Avengers star listed all the therapy he’s gone through since the incident occurred.

“I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th,” Renner wrote. “Everyday , countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on …”

He added that what has helped the most is his willpower. "My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional…" the Hawkeye actor wrote. "I feel it's my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all. #loveandtitanium."

Related Articles

Angelina Jolie Comments On Israel-Hamas War
Jeremy Renner Wrote A Collection Of Songs While Recovering From Snowplow Accident
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Comments On His Controversial Wax Figure
Dave Chappelle’s Comments On Israel-Hamas War Causes Walkouts
Mayim Bialik Comments On ‘SNL’ Parody That Mocked Her Nose With A Prosthetic
Will Smith Comments On Jada Pinkett Smith’s New Memoir