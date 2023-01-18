Home » Entertainment » Jeremy Renner Is Home From The Hospital Following Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner Is Home From The Hospital Following Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner took to Twitter on Monday (January 16th) to inform fans that he’s back at home. The Avengers star was hospitalized in the ICU following a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

Renner shared that he was watching Mayor of Kingstown with his family. “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” he tweeted.

This comes after the Hawkeye actor shared that he was missing his “happy place” on his Instagram stories. "It's a rough ride over the pass," he wrote alongside a photo of snow near his home. "Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe."

