Jeremy Renner Provides Recovery Update Following Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is back on his feet after suffering “30 plus broken bones” from a severe snowplow accident on New Year’s Day. The Avengers star shared a video to social media showing himself walking on an anti-gravity treadmill.

On his Instagram stories, the Mayor of Kingstown actor said that he was able to do the “walking motion” without putting as much stress on his legs thanks to the machine.

“I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will,” he wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtags, “#minduful #intended #recovery.”

Last week, Renner also shared that the snowplow involved in the accident was “finally making her way back home!”