Home » Entertainment » Jeremy Renner Says He Would Endure His Snowplow Accident Again To Save His Nephew

Jeremy Renner Says He Would Endure His Snowplow Accident Again To Save His Nephew

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Jeremy Renner says he’d endure his near-fatal snowplow accident again if it meant saving his family.

In a teaser for his forthcoming interview with Diane Sawyer, the Hawkeye star tells Sawyer, “I’d do it again because it was going right at my nephew.”

The ABC News special, scheduled to air on April 6th, also promises to share the 911 call made from the scene of the accident.

The actor said, "I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."

Related Articles

Industry News: Jeremy Renner, Wes Anderson, Brad Pitt, And Ariana Madix
Jeremy Renner Provides Recovery Update Following Snowplow Accident
Gwyneth Paltrow Heads To Court In Utah For 2016 Ski Accident Trial
Brian Cox Calls Jeremy Strong’s Method Acting ‘F–king Annoying’
Jeremy Renner Is ‘In The Show Now, Working On Me’
Jay Leno Faces Backlash For Joke About Jeremy Renner