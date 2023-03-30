Jeremy Renner Says He Would Endure His Snowplow Accident Again To Save His Nephew

PRPhotos.com

Jeremy Renner says he’d endure his near-fatal snowplow accident again if it meant saving his family.

In a teaser for his forthcoming interview with Diane Sawyer, the Hawkeye star tells Sawyer, “I’d do it again because it was going right at my nephew.”

The ABC News special, scheduled to air on April 6th, also promises to share the 911 call made from the scene of the accident.

The actor said, "I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."