Jeremy Renner Says His Eye ‘Did Pop Out’ Following Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner appeared on Monday’s (April 10th) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and further detailed his injuries following a devastating snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

Commenting on his “35 or so” broken bones, the Avengers star said, "We kept discovering them as we were going along. It went from critical order, like, priority of what I'm going to die from or not. And then six weeks later, I'm finding another break and another break and another break."

Still, Renner said he feels lucky to have survived the incident. "It just missed every vertebrae, didn't hit any organs, didn't hit my brain, didn't swell, nothing like that. My eye did pop out, that's weird," the Mayor of Kingstown actor said. "But I got pretty lucky that none of my organs got messed up. It pierced my liver but that wasn't dangerous."

Despite being in good spirits on the show, Renner later added, "I promise you I'm in a ton of pain."

PAUL RUDD SENDS JEREMY RENNER A FAKE CAMEO VIDEO

Renner also told Jimmy Kimmel on Monday (April 10th) that Paul Rudd sent him a fake Cameo after the accident to wish him well. "He made a fake one — I didn't even ask him to — he made a fake one like I'd paid him money for a Cameo," Renner said.

In the clip shared by Kimmel, Rudd says, "Hi Jerry, I hear you're a little banged up. Got in a fight with a snowblower apparently?" The Ant-Man actor continued, "Anyway, I just wanted to send this video. It's really from the heart. I hope you're feeling better. Sounds like you are. Apparently, you're a pretty tough guy.”

Rudd added, "Maybe I'll get to meet you one day. Wouldn't that be something?"