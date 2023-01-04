Jeremy Renner Was Helping Others Trapped In The Snow Prior To Snowplow Accident

PRPhotos.com

Avengers star Jeremy Renner was helping others get around in the snow before he was accidentally run over by a snowplow on Sunday (January 1st).

In addition to moving snow from his driveway so that members of his family could leave, he was also clearing snow from a neighbor’s driveway and helping a stranded motorist. CNN reports that members of his family were with him when the accident happened.

“He was helping someone stranded in the snow,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said to the Reno Gazette-Journal. “He is always helping others.”

Renner is currently in the intensive care unit of a Nevada hospital, recovering from two surgeries for “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” according to his representative.

The Hawkeye star shared a selfie to Instagram from his hospital bed on Tuesday night (January 3rd), writing, “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”