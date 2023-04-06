Home » Entertainment » Jeremy Renner Wrote His ‘Last Words’ After Snow Plow Accient

Jeremy Renner Wrote His 'Last Words' After Snow Plow Accient

Jeremy Renner wrote what he thought would be his final message to his family when in critical condition in the hospital after his New Year’s Day accident.

In a clip teasing his interview with Diane Sawyer, the Hawkeye star said, “I’m writing down notes in my phone – my last words to my family.”

He added, “If I was there, on my own, that would’ve been a horrible way to die. And surely, I would’ve. Surely. But I wasn’t alone — I was with my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the cavalry came.”

Sawyer’s full interview with Renner airs Thursday, April 6th on ABC.

