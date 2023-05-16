Jeremy Strong Says His Father Jumped In Front Of A Car To Save His Life When He Was Eight

Getty Images

While appearing on CBS Sunday Morning over the weekend, Jeremy Strong recalled a traumatic experience from his childhood. When the Succession star was eight years old, his father, David Strong, saved him from an oncoming car.

The pair were out for a walk one day when, Jeremy said, “There was a car coming, like, 40 miles an hour that wasn't slowing down for the traffic light.”

He added, “So, he picked me up and he threw me out of the way. And he got hit by the car, broke all the bones in both of his legs. Saved my life.”