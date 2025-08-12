Jerry Bruckheimer In Talks To Bring Johnny Depp Back To ‘Pirates’ Franchise

Getty Images

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is attempting to bring back Johnny Depp to the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. “If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it,” he told EW . “It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know.” Depp previously expressed feeling “betrayed” by Disney after they dropped him from the franchise during his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. However, Bruckheimer says Depp has changed his mind, and they are still working on the screenplay. “We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay. We haven’t quite gotten there yet, but we’re close.” The final decision rests with Disney, as the franchise is based on one of their theme park rides. (COS)