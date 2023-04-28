Jerry Springer Dies At 79

Iconic talk show host Jerry Springer died on Thursday (April 27th) at the age of 79. His representative shared that he passed away peacefully at his home outside of Chicago, Illinois. His cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” a spokesperson for the family said in a statement. “He’s irreplaceable, and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Springer’s infamous and unruly talk show, The Jerry Springer Show, ran for nearly three decades, from 1991 to 2018. Following this, he hosted the courtroom show Judge Jerry from 2019 to 2022, before making his final TV appearance on The Masked Singer in October of 2022.

Talk show hosts Maury Povich, Loni Love, and Steve Wilkos all paid tribute to Springer on social media Thursday (April 27th). Wilkos, who played the security guard on The Jerry Springer Show, wrote, “Other than my father, Jerry was the most influential man in my life. Everything I have today I owe to Jerry. He was the smartest, most generous, kindest person I’ve ever known. My wife and I are devastated. We will miss him terribly.”