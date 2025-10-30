Jesse Eisenberg Will Donate His Kidney To A Stranger In December

Getty Images

Jesse Eisenberg announced that he will donate a kidney to an unknown recipient in mid-December. The 42-year-old Oscar-nominated star is making an altruistic donation, where donors give kidneys to strangers with advanced kidney disease. “I’m actually donating my kidney in six weeks,” Eisenberg said. “I really am.” He calls the procedure “essentially risk-free and so needed” and describes it as “a no-brainer, if you have the time and the inclination.” Eisenberg first considered kidney donation 10 years ago but recently connected with NYU Langone Health after discussing it with a doctor friend. About 90,000 Americans currently wait for kidney transplants. Through the National Kidney Foundation’s family voucher program, Eisenberg has prioritized his family members for future donations if needed, making it “risk-free for my family, as well.” (Story URL)