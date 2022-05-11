Home » Entertainment » Jesse Williams Comments On His Nude Scene In Broadway’s ‘Take Me Out’

Just hours after Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams was nominated for a Tony for his role in Take Me Out on Monday (May 9th), nude photos and video of the actor were leaked online.

Williams stars as a gay professional baseball player in the Broadway play. In one scene, he is fully nude while taking a shower. Despite audience members being required to keep cell phones locked in cases during the performance, photos and videos of the shower scene were leaked online Monday (May 9th).

That same night, Williams commented on the nude scene during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “It’s a body. Once you see it, you realize it’s whatever, it’s a body. I just have to not make it that big a deal,” he told Andy Cohen.

Naturally, Twitter is having a field day with the leaked footage. One person tweeted, “Driving to NY to see Jesse Williams on Broadway as we speak.” Another wrote, “goodnight to Jesse Williams, and Jesse Williams only.”

