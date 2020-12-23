Jessica Alba Opens Up About Pushing Herself to ‘Muscle Failure’

PRPhotos.com

Jessica Alba used to push her body to “muscle failure,” she tells Women’s Health in a cover story. Thankfully, the 39-year-old actress and Honest Company founder has come to take it easier on her body during COVID.

She said: “I always thought, ‘I need to sweat out my weight in water, I need to have muscle failure, I need to feel like I just ran a marathon’ — that’s how hard I needed to work out.”

But during COVID, when gyms shut down, she decided to give her workouts a bit of a rest. Now, instead of doing intense and frequent workouts, she’ll do more relaxed routines.

Alba explained: “I’ve learned to mix it up and not feel like a failure if I’m not, you know, killing myself.”

Alba has also changed her eating and drinking routine: “Four days a week, I try to eat plant-based, and I don’t drink alcohol.”

But she’s not strict about it: “Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, all bets are off. That feels like moderation to me.”

Along with letting up on the workouts, she’s spending more time with husband Cash Warren and their three kids. “The pandemic has forced me to be comfortable with things not being completely buttoned up, with allowing myself to not always have the answer, for mistakes to kind of stay as is,” she said. “It’s also reinforced that real joy comes from the moments when, you know, we’re playing a game with the kids at dinner, or when Hayes wants to show us his latest trick on the scooter, or from our family walks. That’s the stuff that truly matters.”