Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Welcome Secret Second Child

Actress Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake welcomed their second child this week after managing to keep their pregnancy completely under wraps. The pandemic helped, observers say, because the couple quarantined in Montana with their son Silas, 5.

The pair haven’t been photographed in public since March, and all posts on social media have been partial shots sans belly. A pal told the Daily Mail that Biel and Timberlake welcomed a baby boy, though reps for the pair haven’t confirmed the report, and the name has not been shared.

The birth comes eight months after Timberlake was photographed snuggling up with Alisha Wainwright, 31, during a night out while shooting Palmer. The pair play lovers in the film. After photos emerged, Timberlake publicly apologized, writing on social media: “'I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love. A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I want to apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

Neither Biel nor Wainwright publicly addressed the situation.