Jessica Biel Praises Justin Timberlake Post PDA-Flap

Instructions: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. to prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Message Summary: ...freeze warning remains in effect from 2 am to 9 am mst tuesday...

...freeze warning remains in effect from 11 pm tuesday to 9 am mst wednesday...

* what...for both freeze warnings, temperatures mainly ranging from 29 to 32 degrees are expected.

* where...western pima county.

* when...for the first freeze warning, from 2 am to 9 am mst tuesday. For the second freeze warning, from 11 pm tuesday to 9 am mst wednesday.

* impacts...frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.