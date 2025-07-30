Jessica Chastain Enrolls In Harvard University’s Master’s Program

Getty Images

Jessica Chastain has enrolled in Harvard University’s Masters in Public Administration program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government. Chastain, an Academy Award winner for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, was spotted attending classes on Harvard’s campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts this summer. This move comes after her brief studies at Sacramento City College in the late 1990s and graduation from The Juilliard School in 2003. Chastain, who received an honorary doctorate from Juilliard in 2024, has spoken openly about her challenging upbringing and the importance of education in breaking the cycle of teenage pregnancy in her family. Harvard’s program focuses on economics, public policy, and management for experienced leaders. Chastain continues to work on various film projects, including the upcoming movie Other Mommy. (People)