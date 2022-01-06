Jessica Chastain’s Grandma Hit On Bradley Cooper

PRPhotos.com

Jessica Chastain recently revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that her grandmother hit on Bradley Cooper at a party a few years ago.

The actress, who says she’s tried to find grandma a date using Match.com, told the talk show host, “My grandmother is now at an age where she just really doesn’t care, you know? She’s just like, ‘I’m just going to do whatever I want.’ So in the middle of the party she just walked over to Bradley and just, like, sat on his lap.”

The Eyes of Tammy Faye star says that Cooper was absolutely horrified until she came over to introduce the two.