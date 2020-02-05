Jessica Mann Reveals How Harvey Weinstein Grieved Mother

PRPhotos.com

In court on Tuesday, Jessica Mann opened up about several aspects of Harvey Weinstein‘s life. Mann, who has accused Weinstein of rape, but also admits that she had an on-and-off relationship with him for years, told a Manhattan Supreme Court jury that he mourned his mother’s death by masturbating in front of her and having her perform oral sex on him.

Mann recalled one of their last encounters, which happened after his mother’s death in November of 2016.

“He needed to be consoled for his grief, and he wanted to talk to me because I understood grief,” said Mann, whose father had recently died.

“I think he masturbated in a mirror and put himself in my mouth, and it was the second time that fluid ever came out … and it disgusted me,” she said, explaining that his discharge was putrid due to the erectile medication he was taking.

Previously, she testified that Weinstein raped her twice, urinated on her and forced her into a threesome.

Mann is one of two key witnesses in the case against Weinstein. The other is Miriam Haley, who is also accusing him of assault. If convicted, he faces life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty.