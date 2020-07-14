Jessica Mulroney’s Husband Slams Reports That She Is Writing Tell-All

PRPhotos.com

Ben Mulroney has kept silent as his wife Jessica Mulroney got slammed in the press and lost one job after another following reports that she privately threatened to ruin Black influencer Sasha Exeter‘s career.

Jessica, of course, rose to fame as Meghan Markle‘s BFF and stylist, and she even used Meghan in her argument with Sasha as leverage, which reportedly angered Meghan. Over the weekend, The Daily Mail reported that after Jessica’s reality show I Do Redo got canceled, her gig on Good Morning America disappeared and she was forced to step down from a charity she helped found, that she was considering writing a tell-all about Meghan because she had nothing else to lose.

The outlet added that Meghan had stopped returning Jessica’s calls. Ben tweeted a one-word response to the Daily Mail’s story: “FALSE.”

It’s notable that Meghan is suing the Daily Mail for breach of privacy; her suit said the paper also published false stories about her.

Jessica apologized for her actions in June, writing: “The events that have transpired over the last few days have made it clear that I have work to do. I realize more than ever how being a white, privileged woman has put me far ahead of so many, and in particular those in the Black community. I respect the decision of CTV and have decided to step away from professional engagements at this time. I'm going to take this time to reflect, learn, and focus on my family. I also want to take a moment and clarify that I have no intentions of pursuing any legal action. I was wrong and for that, I am truly sorry. I remain more committed than ever to support anti-racism efforts and will do everything in my power to right this wrong.”