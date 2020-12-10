Jessica Simpson Inks Mega-Deal With Amazon

PRPhotos.com

Jessica Simpson has signed a multimedia rights deal with tech, streaming and retail giant Amazon. The deal encompasses two TV projects and a publishing component. One show will be scripted, and the other is unscripted, but both are based on her best-selling memoir, Open Book. No word on how much the deal is worth.

In a statement, she said: “I am humbled and honored to partner with Amazon Studios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen. I am a huge TV fan and many of my favorite shows live on Amazon, so the gift of this unprecedented collaboration is a dream for me.”

She added: “From our first meeting I had a visceral connection to every member of this team. I know that parts of my life have been extraordinary, but I also know that many of my struggles are universal. I hope to continue the mission I set out to accomplish in writing Open Book — to inspire others to be entertained, moved, and empowered to walk through fear and come out on the other side even stronger.”

The unscripted docuseries will feature unseen personal footage that shows the ups and downs of her career and her road to sobriety. The scripted project will be inspired by her life after her divorce from Nick Lachey.

The publishing component will include essays on gratitude and motherhood.