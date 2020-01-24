Jessica Simpson Says John Meyer Was ‘Obsessed’ With Her

PRPhotos.com

Jessica Simpson is not holding back in her new aptly titled memoir, Open Book. In excerpts shared with People, she opens up about her relationship with singer John Meyer, and man does it sound intense.

They met at a Grammys after-party in 2005, after she and husband Nick Lachey split. After Meyer revealed his admiration for her song “With You,” the pair began chatting, and one thing led to another.

In the excerpts, she writes: “Again and again, he told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally.” She later adds: “I constantly worried that I wasn’t smart enough for him. He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win.”

They split after Meyer referred to her as “sexual napalm” in a 2010 Playboy interview. She writes: “He thought that was what I wanted to be called. I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that. A woman and how they are in bed is not something that is ever talked about. It was shocking.”

Apparently, she didn’t look back: “He was the most loyal person on the planet and when I read that he wasn’t, that was it for me. I erased his number. He made it easy for me to walk away. I know that he’s publicly apologized and I don’t want to take that away from him.”