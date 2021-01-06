Home » Entertainment » Jessie Cave’s Newborn Is Hospitalized With COVID

Jessie Cave’s Newborn Is Hospitalized With COVID

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Harry Potter alum Jessie Cave shares the heartbreaking news that her newborn son, Abraham, has been hospitalized with COVID. She shared the news on Instagram, adding that the 3-month-old is okay and doing well” but they are “being vigilant and cautious.”

“This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks,” the 33-year-old cautioned, sharing a shot of her son in his bed as she watched UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a computer screen.

Cave admitted that she “didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon” after experiencing a “traumatic” birth with Abraham.

She also shares Donnie, 5, and Margot, 3, with Alfie Brown. It is unclear if other members of the family tested positive.

Related Articles

Report: ‘Divorce Is Imminent’ For Kanye West And Kim Kardashian
Queen Elizabeth Cancels All Garden Parties + Prince Harry Is Loving Life
Tanya Roberts Is Dead
Justin Bieber Says He Is Not Affiliated With Hillsong Church
Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Sobriety + Other Stars Greet the New Year With Hope
Busy Philipps Shares That Birdie Is Gay, Prefers They / Them Pronouns