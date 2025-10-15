Jim Carrey In Discussions To Star In Live-Action ‘The Jetsons’ Film

Getty Images

Jim Carrey is in talks to star in a live-action adaptation of The Jetsons. Colin Trevorrow, whose latest directorial effort was 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, is attached to direct the project. The original Jetsons animated comedy series premiered on ABC in 1962, featuring futuristic family George Jetson, wife Jane, their two children, robot housekeeper Rosie and dog Astro. Various live-action versions have been attempted over the decades, with directors like Adam Shankman and Robert Rodriguez previously attached at different stages. ABC ordered a live-action TV pilot in 2017 from executive producer Robert Zemeckis, but it didn’t proceed to series. (Story URL)