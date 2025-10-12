Jim Caviezel & Monica Bellucci Won’t Return For ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel

Getty Images

Jim Caviezel and Monica Bellucci will not reprise their roles as Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene in Mel Gibson’s upcoming sequel The Resurrection Of Christ. The film is currently casting replacements in Rome, with scheduling conflicts and digital de-aging needs as factors. In April, Caviezel had expected to return, telling a podcast: “Now I get these bonus years and I had no idea [during the original film]. At the time, after I was done, it was done.” Gibson’s sequel will release in two parts from Lionsgate in 2027. Part One debuts March 26, 2027 on Good Friday, while Part Two opens May 6, 2027 on Ascension Day. The original 2004 film earned over $610 million worldwide. (Story URL)